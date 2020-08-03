Occasional rain showers Tuesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: The afternoon is shaping up to be very nice. Mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather cumulus clouds will paint the skyline this afternoon. As we head into the late afternoon and early evening, there is a chance for some patchy showers. The areas that look to be impacted are areas to the north and west. The chance for isolated rain showers will continue as we head into the overnight. Highs around 83-85.

TUESDAY: The month of August brings average high temperatures in the lower 80's across the Ohio Valley. Luckily, we start off the month like that. Comfortable temperatures but it will feel muggy out. There is an increasing chance for some afternoon showers and possible rumbles of thunder. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs around 81-83.