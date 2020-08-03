Occasional rain showers Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Lows 64-68.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Slowly clearing skies and cooler, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with late-day thunder, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker