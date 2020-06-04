Occasional showers for Friday

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with additional rain showers, Lows 63-67.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some isolated thunder, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Partly then mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

