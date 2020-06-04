Occasional showers for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with additional rain showers, Lows 63-67.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some isolated thunder, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Partly then mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker