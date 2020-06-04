Occasional showers for Friday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Some strong afternoon storms likely, breezy, Highs 80-82.FRIDAY: A few showers and PM storms again, Highs 81-83.SATURDAY: AM showers possible then becoming sunny and less humid, breezy, Highs 78-80.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 75.MONDAY: Staying dry and pleasant, Highs around 80.TUESDAY: Warming up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, Highs 85-87.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.