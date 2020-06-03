Occasional showers for Thursday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny start, windy, strong late-day thunderstorms, Highs around 85.THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, cloudy, Highs 80-82.FRIDAY: A few showers and PM storms again, Highs 80-82.SATURDAY: AM showers possible then partly sunny, Highs 78-80.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 76-78.MONDAY: Staying dry and pleasant, Highs around 80.TUESDAY: Warming up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, Highs 85-87.