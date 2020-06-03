Occasional showers for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rumbles of thunder, Lows 65-69.
THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker