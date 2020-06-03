Occasional showers for Thursday

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rumbles of thunder, Lows 65-69.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

