October-Like for rest of week

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Lows 54-58.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with spotty showers, Highs 60-64.
WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with sprinkles, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 65-69.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker