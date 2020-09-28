October-Like for rest of week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Lows 54-58.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with spotty showers, Highs 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with sprinkles, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 60-62.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 65-69.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter