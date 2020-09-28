October-Like for rest of week

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: The next work week begins with the chance to end a long stretch of no rain as well a final nod to summer. We will stick with the summer like temperatures today before falling to temperatures below average thanks to a cold front that is expected to pass the area late this evening, posing the chance of some rain showers after a 15 day precipitation hiatus. There could be a stray shower ahead of the front this afternoon but the best threat for rain is this evening. It will also be windy throughout the entirety of the day with winds from the south around 7-12 mph. Highs will be around 77-79.

TUESDAY: Showers could linger into the early hours of Tuesday, but should wrap up by sunrise. There is a chance for showers for the majority of the day, but after lunch the threat for rain diminishes. We will feel a big difference in temperatures in the Ohio Valley. It will remain cloudy and gray. Highs expected to be around 62-64.