October-like skies for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers, Lows 50-54.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool with some showers, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 70-74.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker