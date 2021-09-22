October-like skies for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers, Lows 50-54.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool with some showers, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

