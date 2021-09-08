October-like skies for Thursday

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with some patchy fog, Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler then a few sprinkles, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

