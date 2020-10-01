October starts sunny but clouds will build later in the day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast
THURSDAY (October): This first of October will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions today. We will start the day with rather sunny skies and very pleasant weather. It will be a little chilly this morning so grab a jacket for the early endeavors. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will start to build into the region. There is a chance for some stray sprinkles this afternoon and into the evening. In terms of temperatures, it will once again be cool outside with expected highs near 63-65. The winds will also be noticeable from the SW around 10-15 mph, but there will not be strong wind gusts like yesterday.

FRIDAY: The second day of October is setting up nicely with patchy cloud coverage in through the Ohio Valley. It will remain cooler and Fall-like with highs around 58-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. Time to swipe out all the summer clothes for those flannels and sweatshirts! There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 60-62.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through mostly cloudy skies are expected. The weekend will remain dry until Sunday evening when a chance for some rain showers return to the forecast. It will be cooler with highs near 59-61.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting to inch closer to average. Highs will be around 62-64. There could be some stray showers in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies and again, another good looking day for the Ohio Valley. Expected highs around 63-65.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the next work week shows mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up slightly. Highs will be around 66-68.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter