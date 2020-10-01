October starts sunny but clouds will build later in the day

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY (October): This first of October will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions today. We will start the day with rather sunny skies and very pleasant weather. It will be a little chilly this morning so grab a jacket for the early endeavors. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will start to build into the region. There is a chance for some stray sprinkles this afternoon and into the evening. In terms of temperatures, it will once again be cool outside with expected highs near 63-65. The winds will also be noticeable from the SW around 10-15 mph, but there will not be strong wind gusts like yesterday.

FRIDAY: The second day of October is setting up nicely with patchy cloud coverage in through the Ohio Valley. It will remain cooler and Fall-like with highs around 58-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. Time to swipe out all the summer clothes for those flannels and sweatshirts! There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 60-62.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through mostly cloudy skies are expected. The weekend will remain dry until Sunday evening when a chance for some rain showers return to the forecast. It will be cooler with highs near 59-61.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting to inch closer to average. Highs will be around 62-64. There could be some stray showers in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies and again, another good looking day for the Ohio Valley. Expected highs around 63-65.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the next work week shows mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up slightly. Highs will be around 66-68.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey