Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms returns to the Ohio Valley as we begin a new work week.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Monday February 27th, 2023

As another system looks to roll on through to begin our new work week, there is the possibility for a couple strong to severe storms for the Ohio Valley. Showers and clouds this morning should hinder much of the storm activity for the Panhandle and Western Pennsylvania. But an increased amount of clearing following some rain showers this morning and early afternoon could add some fuel to the atmosphere with warmer temperatures and large amount of available moisture for Central and Eastern Ohio.

4pm look at predictor

A couple showers look to roll through late this morning between 10am and noon. This will be mainly drizzle with a couple spotty steady showers. A few more showers roll through between 1pm and 2pm. These will be steady to moderate with an isolated downpour possible. Our chance for storms begins this afternoon around 4pm. A line of possible strong storms looks to move through central Ohio with a few bow echo’s possible. This could bring some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Much of the activity should weaken as it moves across Ohio, but a few storms could hold up strength as it moves on through our area.

Severe Weather Threat Levels this afternoon and evening

Our main threat today will be heavy downpours with some gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two possible. The tornado threat will be mainly for I-77 and west towards central Ohio, where the Storm Prediction center has put that risk at a slight risk, a 2/5. Widespread flooding is not expected, but with any storm, heavy downpours are possible that could lead to ponding on roadways as well as streams and creeks to rise.

This is a system that is still developing and could easily strengthen or weaken throughout the morning and early afternoon. The StormTracker 7 Weather Team will continue to monitor the developing system and provide updates throughout the day.