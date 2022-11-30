Current Wind Gusts As Of 10AM EST.

A LINE OF GUSTY SHOWERS WILL AFFECT MONROE,EASTERN HARRISON, JEFFERSON,COLUMBIANA,BELMONT,BEAVER,SOUTHERN MERCER, NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON,LAWRENCE,OHIO,WESTERN WETZEL, MARSHALL,BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES... At 923 AM EST, radar indicated gusty showers were located along a cold front extending from near Vienna Center to 6 miles north of St. Marys. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with these showers. As reported by the National Weather Service.

IMPACTS:

Locations impacted include… Wheeling, New Castle, Weirton, Steubenville, Hermitage, Sharon, East Liverpool, Moundsville, Beaver Falls, Grove City, Martins Ferry, and Columbiana.

Anticipate Strong gusty winds that could potentially push over trees, lift blowing debris, and potential for power outages. If you notice a tree has fallen over a road way please notify officials and take precaution on road ways.