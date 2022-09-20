Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Ohio and West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas along and south of I 70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

The Setup:

A cold front that is forming along the Rocky Mountains will gain some steam and push into the Ohio Valley late in the day on Wednesday. Mixing with high temperatures and plenty of low level moisture, we could see a few robust cells and potential severe thunderstorms. Rain activity could trickle into the morning hours of Thursday.

An updated look at Predictor.

For the time being, the primary concerns for the event will be gusty winds and possible hail formation. Localized downpours are possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. This is something that will continue to be monitored.

Severe weather threats for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain will start to clear out as we head into the afternoon on Thursday. The cold front will also revert temperatures to feeling more Fall-like.