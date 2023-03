Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in a Wind Advisory

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 PM Friday.

The advisory goes into effect at 1 PM Friday and runs until 1 AM on Saturday.

Winds will be most noticeable during Friday afternoon and evening. Southeast winds blowing around 20-30 with gusts exceeding 50 plus mph possible.

Predictor wind speeds and gusts over the next 24 hours.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around with isolated instances of power outages possible.