Ohio counties issue snow emergency advisories for travel

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

(WTRF) — Two counties in southeast Ohio have issued snow emergencies for driving.

Guernsey County is under a level 2 advisory.

Monroe County is under a level 1 advisory.

No snow emergencies have been issued for Jefferson or Belmont Counties.

Harrison County does not issue snow emergencies.

