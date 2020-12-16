Ohio counties issue snow emergency advisories for travel

(WTRF) — Two counties in southeast Ohio have issued snow emergencies for driving.
Guernsey County is under a level 2 advisory.
Monroe County is under a level 1 advisory.
No snow emergencies have been issued for Jefferson or Belmont Counties.
Harrison County does not issue snow emergencies.
You can read more about what the snow emergency levels mean in Ohio here
