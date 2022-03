Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Ohio statewide tornado drill that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th has been postponed, due to the risk for severe weather across the state.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency says that a new date has not been set, but you can stay with 7News and we will let you know when/if it is rescheduled.

