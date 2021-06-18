Ohio Valley has risk for severe weather later tonight

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an outlook for severe weather this evening in the Ohio Valley. An Enhanced Risk is present for western Carroll, Harrison, and Guernsey county. Tuscarawas is fully included in the Enhanced Risk. The rest of SE Ohio and the Norther Panhandle is in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

The timeframe for severe weather looks to be in the later on this evening. Rain showers should start to fire off closer to dinner and likely linger around till early Saturday morning.

Primary concerns look to gusty winds, localized flooding from heavy downpours, the risk for damaging hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Stay with the StormTracker7 weather team as we continue to monitor this incoming weather maker.