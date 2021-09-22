Ohio Valley under a tornado watch until 10 PM

UPDATE 9/22/21 4:05 PM
A severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for the Ohio Valley
The Ohio Valley is currently under a tornado watch until 10 PM.
The areas under a tornado watch include Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, and Wetzel County.
There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Harrison, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties.
A line of thunderstorms is currently crossing Interstate-77.
There have been no reports of severe weather at this time.
More information on the tornado watch can be found here