Ohio Valley under a tornado watch until 10 PM

UPDATE 9/22/21 4:05 PM

A severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for the Ohio Valley

The Ohio Valley is currently under a tornado watch until 10 PM.

The areas under a tornado watch include Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, and Wetzel County.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Harrison, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties.

A line of thunderstorms is currently crossing Interstate-77.

There have been no reports of severe weather at this time.

