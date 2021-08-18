Ohio Valley under areal flood advisory

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has just issued an Areal Flood Advisory for portions of the Ohio Valley.

The Advisory is for small streams and urban areas to see ponded water on roadways and back streets.

Areas included in this advisory include Brooke and Hancock Co. WV and Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, and Jefferson Co. Ohio until Noon today.



Radar indicates a heavier band of rain (yellow and red) through Southeast Ohio and the Northern Panhandle. An additional 1″ of rain is possible from this band.



If you encounter ponded water on the roadways or flooded streets, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN