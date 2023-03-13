Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for east central Ohio, Western PA, and northern West Virginia.

Radar indicated snowsquall.

A convective line of snow showers are moving through the panhandle as of 3:23 pm.

Expect visibility to be reduced to less than one mile as this line of snow travels northeasterly through central PA.

Snow showers will continue off/on for the rest of the evening.

Additionally snow accumulations, of less than two inches are expected overnight with locally higher amounts possible along higher terrains, and mountain tops.

