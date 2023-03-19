Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state of Ohio’s Statewide tornado drill is set for Wednesday, March 22 at 9:50 am.
There were 33 confirmed tornadoes in the Buckeye State for 2022, according to the National Weather Service. It is important to have a plan in place before this hazardous weather strikes.
At this point, local communities can participate in a statewide drill and test their emergency and shelter plans.
Know The Difference
It is vital to know the difference between a Tornado Watch vs. a Tornado Warning.
First off, a warning is worse than a watch!
A watch means that the ingredients are in place for a tornado to form.
A warning means the ingredients were put together to create a tornado.
It is also vital to know where to go and what to do when a tornado warning has been issued.
Surround yourself with the most interior wall space and get to the lowest lying area of your house, apartment, or place where you are located.
A tip that the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness encourages is to DUCK.
D – Go DOWN to lowest level
U – Get Under a sturdy object
C – Cover your head
K – Keep under shelter until storm has passed
Also, have a way to stay alert and aware of weather events. Have emergency alerts turned on within your cell phone settings, have a way to receive broadcast/radio communications, and have a way to stay connected with your family.