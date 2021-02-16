One city in the Ohio Valley is covered with ice

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

This week’s weather is cold and icy by anyone’s standards.

But St. Clairsville is over the top.

Every surface is encased in ice, and the landscape has a sparkly appearance.

It’s a silvery, glassy-looking world.

Trees that stood upright are now bending to the ground, coated with ice.

Icicles several feet long are hanging from rooftops.

Stop signs and patio tables all have a glassy coating.

Police Chief Matt Arbenz says there’s a downside to this winter wonderland.

“This ice situation is uncommon,” the chief noted. “I’d like to remind people to be very careful. It’s hard for business owners and people who have sidewalks in front of their house to remove it. It’s a lot more difficult than snow. So if you can delay travel until they get the walks and parking lots clear, that would be best.”

He also reminds residents of a rule on the books in St. Clairsville.

Whenever it snows enough for the plows to come out, you must move your vehicle off the street.