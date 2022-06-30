(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: The last full day of sunshine is today with hotter temps.  We will warm up into the upper 80s for the day with a high of 87 degrees.  It will also start to feel a bit stickier as we go through the day.

Friday:  Clouds increasing through the day with some showers starting in the afternoon, but the main showers/storms will be in the evening.  High of 88 degrees.

Saturday:  Cloudy with some showers scattered through the day. These will mainly be in the morning but some could linger into the afternoon.  High of 83 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees.

Independence Day:  Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees.  A spotty shower could be around, but the day will mainly be dry.

Tuesday:  A chance for showers and a high of 86 degrees. 

Wednesday: A chance for showers and a high of 83 degrees. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler