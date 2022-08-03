(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Hot and more humid for the day. Temps will be warming to near 90 degrees for the high with the humidity making it feel a bit warmer. Lots of sunshine is also expected with a very high UV index. Sunscreen, water, and A/C are the moves for today.

Thursday: The morning will start off with sunshine as clouds slowly build in through the day. There is a chance for some showers starting in the late morning / early afternoon, but the rain could also be delayed a lot later into the evening. Storms are possible within this system but we are not under a severe storm risk. Still very hot and humid today with a high of 90, feeling like 95 degrees.

Friday: Showers are likely to stick around for the day without much in the way of sunshine. Temperatures cool off a bit more, sitting in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 85 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 80 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler