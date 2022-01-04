One last day with some sun before the clouds arrive

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off with mostly cloudy skies, then getting to mostly clear later on. High of 41.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon/evening. It will be breezy with winds out of the SW at 15-17mph and gusts up to 33mph. High of 46.

Thursday: Bitter cold temps return with a high of 29 and breezy conditions making it feel even colder. Mostly cloudy with some sort of snowfall likely starting in the afternoon. This could be anything from some flurries to accumulating snow, but it depends on how everything moves through. As we get closer, we will know more about what is expected.

Friday: A few flurries to start the day with mostly cloudy skies. Once again cold with a high of 25.

Saturday: Starting off sunny with clouds increasing through the day. High of 37.

Sunday: Likely rain starting early and lasting through the day. High of 48.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler