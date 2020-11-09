One more mild Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 50-54.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 66-70.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs 56-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.

SUNDAY: More clouds then rain showers, Highs 62-66.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers ending, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

