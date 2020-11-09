One more mild Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 50-54.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 66-70.
THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs 56-60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.
SUNDAY: More clouds then rain showers, Highs 62-66.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers ending, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker