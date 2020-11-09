One more mild Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact and at the surface we will really be heating up. High temperatures will be around 75-77. We will actually be on a record watch. Our current record high of 72 degrees was set back in 1999 and as of now, it looks like we will shatter that by about 5 or so degrees. The dry pattern will continue today as well. Winds will not be a factor today either. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph.