One more sunny and dry day

TODAY: Sunshine remains, warming up a bit and nice, Highs 69-71.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase with showers by dawn, Lows 52-54.
WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and windy with scattered showers, Highs 54-57.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still windy, chance of AM shower, Highs 53-56.
FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Continuing to warm with mostly sunny skies, Highs 69-72.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and mainly dry, Highs 71-74.
MONDAY: Broken clouds with isolated showers, Highs 73-76.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

