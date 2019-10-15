One more sunny and dry day

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Sunshine remains, warming up a bit and nice, Highs 69-71.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase with showers by dawn, Lows 52-54.
WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and windy with scattered showers, Highs 54-57.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still windy, chance of AM shower, Highs 53-56.
FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Continuing to warm with mostly sunny skies, Highs 69-72.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and mainly dry, Highs 71-74.
MONDAY: Broken clouds with isolated showers, Highs 73-76.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman