One more sunny and dry day

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool, dry, Highs 62-65.TONIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy frost possible, Lows 38-40.TUESDAY: Sunshine remains, warming up a bit, Highs 68-70.WEDNESDAY: Turning windy with clouds and scattered showers, Highs 57-60.THURSDAY: Partly sunny again, cool and breezy, Highs 53-56.FRIDAY: Warming up some with more sunshine, Highs 60-62.SATURDAY: Continuing to warm with mostly sunny skies, Highs 68-71.SUNDAY: Some sun then few clouds with isolated showers, Highs 71-73.