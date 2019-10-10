One more warm day

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows near 50.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 66-70.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
TUESDAY: More clouds then some evening showers, Highs 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker