One more warm day

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 66-70.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.

TUESDAY: More clouds then some evening showers, Highs 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

