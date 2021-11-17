One warm day before the rain begins

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: A warm one today with a high of 67 with winds out of the SW at 6-15mph, gusts up to 29mph. There will be clouds to start off the day but there will be times with the sun mixing in as well.

Thursday: Showers starting in the morning and lasting through most of the day. Still breezy with the high of 56 being reached in the morning, so it will cool off as we go through the day.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 41.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, high of 49.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 52.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 46.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 38. Could see a few flurries in the morning.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler