Our dry pattern continues

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy early morning fog, Lows 62-66.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 88-90.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Hot and humid in the afternoon, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with some afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hit then some thunder, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker