Our dry pattern continues

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy early morning fog, Lows 62-66.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Hot and humid in the afternoon, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with some afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hit then some thunder, Highs 86-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker