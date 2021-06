WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 1,000 homes are without power in Wheeling as of Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm struck the area around 6:30 PM Sunday, with hail and hard rain hitting most of Wheeling.

AEP Spokesperson Joelle Moray says AEP crews are heading out right now to assess the damage.

She says the outages are definitely weather related.

AEP’s website is guessing power to be back by 11 PM Sunday.

For updates, head here.