Overcast and cool Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Scattered light rain through early afternoon, cloudy and mild, Highs 56-58. SATURDAY: Patchy AM fog, mostly cloudy and a touch cooler, Highs 53-55. SUNDAY: Steady rain, warm & windy, Highs around 60. MONDAY: Showers, breezy, then overnight mix and snow flurries possible, Highs near 50. NEW YEAR'S EVE: AM flurries, mainly cloudy, cooling down, Highs near 40. NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly cloudy, few flakes possible, Highs 38-40. THURSDAY: Clouds persist, Highs 44-46.