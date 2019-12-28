Overcast and cool Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Lows 43-45.
SUNDAY: Steady rain, warm & breezy, localized flooding possible, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: AM showers, windy, drier in afternoon, then overnight mix possible, Highs near 55-58.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Chance rain and snow, much cooler, PM snow showers, Highs near 40.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, few snow flurries possible, Highs 37-39.
THURSDAY: Chance PM showers, Highs 44-46.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, chance rain showers, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Lingering showers potentially, partly sunny, Highs 46-48.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler