Overcast and dull skies for the end of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so a tale of two halves for your Thursday. We started off the day with sunshine and blue skies like all the others, but as we moved past lunch it changed. Clouds started to build in ahead of a cold front that will drop our temperatures as we head into the weekend. There were some pockets of rain before the initial front. Widespread rain is likely as we head deeper into the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures today maxed out in the mid 60s, with cooler air on the horizon. Clouds will stay around tonight with most of the rain wrapping up. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s if not around 50 degrees. Winds will stay noticeable and blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies to end the week. A stray sprinkle or two is possible in the AM hours with a better shot of a pop up shower in the afternoon. It will be a grey and more so “blah” kind of day. High temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a good evening to get some warm apple cider and watch some Friday night football, just keep an eye on radar before you venture out to the game.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday A few scattered showers are possible thanks to added moisture from the cloudy skies, especially in the morning hours. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those Fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. High temps will range around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for Sunday. We will once again see temps in the upper 50s. An increasing chance for rain returns in the evening hours, thanks to an incoming cold front for the Ohio Valley. Chances for rain stay into next week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, thanks to a surface cold front. Thermometers will max out in the low 60s. It will feel more like a Monday with the grey skies and rain.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun for your Tuesday. A few scattered showers are possible in the morning hours. High temperatures will range in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for your Wednesday. We could see some spotty showers develop, thanks to an active upper level air pattern. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A sun and cloud mix for late next week. We should start to settle down in regards to the rain. High temps max out around 60 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey