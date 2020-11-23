Overcast and gray for your Monday Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The start of the next work week is looking slightly cooler than average temperature wise, with highs around 42-44. We will be under mostly cloudy if not overcast skies for a majority of the day. We will be not see much in terms of sunshine today, so it will be feeling like a Monday with the gray conditions. Winds will be noticeable today, blowing from the west at 7-12mph with gusts upwards of 20mph possible. It will be a little chilly overnight tonight with our low dipping at or below the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: We will be staying cloudy and seasonable as we are just two days away from Thanksgiving. Temperature wise, we will hover in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers look to play a prominent role for the day as a low pressure systems makes its way into the Ohio Valley. We will see rain showers off and on for a majority of the day with some instances of heavy rain. Our high temperature will top off around 52-54 degrees. Rain will look continue into the overnight.

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving! Turkey day is finally here! We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying the trend of the cloudless skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. There is a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and a chance for some rain showers. We will see our high temperature top off around 50 degrees.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey