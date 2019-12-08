Overcast and not as cold on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with increasing cloud cover, Highs near 50. MONDAY: Steady rain, localized flooding could arise, windy, Highs 52-55. TUESDAY: Chance rain showers then gradually drying and cooling which could lead to a few flurries in the latter part of the day, Highs 47-49. WEDNESDAY: Drastically colder, Highs 28-30. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, Highs near 32. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, Highs 40-41. SATURDAY: Chance for rain and snow, Highs 42-44.