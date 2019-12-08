Overcast and not as cold on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Overcast, not as cold, Lows 43-45.
MONDAY: Steady rain, localized flooding possible, windy, Highs 52-55.
TUESDAY: Chance rain showers, then chance snow showers into the night, temperatures falling, breezy, Highs 46-48.
WEDNESDAY: AM snow flurries, mostly sunny and drastically colder, Highs 28-30.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, Highs near 32.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, chance late precipitation, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Chance for AM snow then PM rain showers, Highs near 45.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible, Highs 42-45.
