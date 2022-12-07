What was a promising start to the week with sunshine and warming temperatures has quickly become gloomy but with still warming temperatures. We saw showers begin our early morning hours, but have since quickly seen them clearing on.

Wednesday: Overcast skies for your Wednesday with drizzle on and off throughout the day. We start off our morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s, and will warm up to about 60 before we see temperatures drop throughout the rest of the day.

Thursday: Gloomy weather continues but we will remain mainly dry. Overcast skies continue for our Thursday. Some drizzle is possible but not until the evening and lasting through early Friday morning.

Friday: Showers return top the Ohio Valley for our Feel Good Friday. These showers won’t arrive until the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with our high temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Clouds and overcast skies continue as we begin the weekend but showers do move on out. We will be left with drizzle throughout the day and our high temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy skies and drizzle for our Sunday. Expect to see high temperatures sitting in the mid 40’s.

Monday: We start off a new week dry but we wont stay that way for long. Some of our clouds will decrease but still expect mostly cloudy skies with our high temperatures sitting in ther mid to low 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies continue as we move through a new week. We will stay rain free but will see showers starting to move in Wednesday. Expect to see high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick