Overcast skies and isolated rain showers for your Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: If you were to associate a Monday with a color, it would be grey. And what better way to describe today’s weather better than that color. I expect to not see the sun much because of overcast skies overhead until lunch time. There is a chance an isolated shower or sprinkle falls from the skies during the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will remain thick but there could be a peak or two of sunshine. We will also start to build in the mugginess. As we approach dinner-time, there is another chance for showers and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder as well. We will actually be a few degrees cooler with highs around 76-78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the day and it will once again feel dull. But clouds are expected to thin some and we could see more sunshine. The mugginess will continue on as will the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. We will also be much warmer than the previous day. Highs around 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers expected off and on from the morning to the evening. Highs around 83-85.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds will line the Ohio Valley skies and it should be a good start to the day, but clouds will thicken as we approach lunchtime. There is a chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs around 79-81.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a chance of A.M. rain showers. We should clear out around lunchtime. Highs around 77-79.

SATURDAY: The sun will return and brighten the day for an awesome weekend at the moment. Highs around 78-80.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can enjoy the seasonable temperatures. Highs around 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey