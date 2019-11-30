Overcast with rain Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Overcast, steady rain, breezy, Lows 38-42.
SUNDAY: AM rain, windy, PM showers turn to snow showers after midnight, Highs 52-56.
MONDAY: AM snow, chance rain showers in afternoon, then back to snow by night, breezy, Highs 41-43.
TUESDAY: Chilly and cloudy, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Few flurries possible under a mainly cloudy sky, Highs 42-44.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 45-47.
FRIDAY: More clouds move in, cool, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: Staying chilly with breaks of sun, Highs 43-45.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler