Overcast with rain Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Overcast, steady rain, breezy, Lows 38-42.

SUNDAY: AM rain, windy, PM showers turn to snow showers after midnight, Highs 52-56.

MONDAY: AM snow, chance rain showers in afternoon, then back to snow by night, breezy, Highs 41-43.

TUESDAY: Chilly and cloudy, Highs 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Few flurries possible under a mainly cloudy sky, Highs 42-44.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 45-47.

FRIDAY: More clouds move in, cool, Highs near 45.

SATURDAY: Staying chilly with breaks of sun, Highs 43-45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler