Overcast with rain Saturday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Overcast, steady rain, breezy, Lows 38-42.
SUNDAY: AM rain, windy, PM showers turn to snow showers after midnight, Highs 52-56.
MONDAY: AM snow, chance rain showers in afternoon, then back to snow by night, breezy, Highs 41-43.
TUESDAY: Chilly and cloudy, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Few flurries possible under a mainly cloudy sky, Highs 42-44.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 45-47.
FRIDAY: More clouds move in, cool, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: Staying chilly with breaks of sun, Highs 43-45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter