Partial clearing Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with additional showers, Lows near 40.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 51-55.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few showers, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 42-46.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sunshine, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY:Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker