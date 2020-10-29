Partial clearing Friday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with additional showers, Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 51-55.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds then a few showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with snow flurries, Highs 42-46.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sunshine, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY:Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

