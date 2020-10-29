Partial clearing Friday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: One positive fact about this Thursday is that we will be only 4 weeks away from Thanksgiving! I can already smell the turkey..... Rain, rain, and some more rain will be falling from the skies this afternoon. We will also notice the winds today to add to our misery. Winds will blow from the north around 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 25mph. However, there is a chance for some break in action as we head into the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a final push as we head into the overnight hours. Once this is all said and done, models are estimating an inch to 2 inches of rain from this system. We will not be warming up much from where our overnight low is on Wednesday. Highs will be around 52-54.