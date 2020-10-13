Parting clouds as we continue through your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: The cold front worked its way through the region early on this morning and dropped a little over a tenth of an inch of rain for the area. The clouds will stay thick until this afternoon when they are expected to clear out. It will be a very seasonal or autumnal day for the Ohio Valley. We will be within a degree or two of our average values for this time of year. As we head into the afternoon, the clouds will decrease and we will be under mostly sunny skies. Winds will not be much of a factor today, they will blow from the NW around 5-10mph. Temperatures will be around 64-66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will stay out of the region once again giving way for a nice looking day. Mostly sunny skies will be seen thanks to high pressure working its way into the area. It will be slightly warmer than average with temperatures 70-72.

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, there will be broken clouds and sunshine for the area. There will some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley, mainly in the evening. Highs around 71-73. This will be the last day for above average temperatures in the Ohio Valley as a deep trough digs in, which will drop our temperatures into the weekend.

FRIDAY: A stray morning shower is possible to start the day. Below average temperatures will make their way into the Ohio Valley for the weekend. We will see some chilliness and partly cloudy skies to kickoff the weekend. Highs around 53-55.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with filtered sunlight is expected for Saturday. It will be feeling more like Fall with highs around 55-57.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and Fall weather will stick around. Highs around 59-61.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds for the beginning of the new work week. Highs around 57-59.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey