Partly cloudy and dry for your Wednesday

TONIGHT: Aside from the cloud coverage in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, we had a pretty decent day for your Tuesday. We mixed in more sun early in the day with the clouds building in later on. A few areas to our north saw rain but most of us remained dry. Thermometers maxed out in the mid 70s today, yes another warmer than average day. We will see more seasonable temps by the time we transition into the weekend, something to look forward to. Overnight into Wednesday morning, we will remain mostly clear with a few clouds lingering around. Overnight lows return to the upper 50s if not low 60s. Some patchy river valley fog is possible again, thanks to calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon. It will be another dry day across the board and we will be under the influence of high pressure. However, a few more clouds are possible in the afternoon thanks to a saturated atmosphere above. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s for our high.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloud coverage as we transition into the afternoon hours Thursday. Another warmer than average day, as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees for the high. Our next weather maker is expected to approach and move through this weekend. That will be the culprit for added clouds in the skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours thanks to our next weather maker that will finally drop the temperatures back down to the seasonable levels. Some portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry and clear for Friday night football. Friday’s temperatures will hover in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend, rain showers will be around the region. This weather maker will provide some shower activity, but also restore temperatures to the seasonable levels for mid-October. Highs on Saturday will hold steady in the mid 60s with overnight temps back in the mid 40s. It will be a cool and refreshing start to your Sunday.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds return to the area by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Sky coverage will start to improve after a rain filled Saturday with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60s. Finally Fall flannel weather again.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week. Temperatures max out in the mid 60s. It will have the Fall-feel that everyone has been searching for.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey