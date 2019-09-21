Partly cloudy and humid for Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, overnight patchy fog possible, Lows 64-66.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds, humid, Highs 85-88.
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, cooler, Highs 76-78.
TUESDAY: Sunny and staying cool and dry, Highs 72-75.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual warm-up, mostly sunny, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and maybe a storm, Highs 77-79.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Quiet conditions with a lot of sunshine, Highs 80-83.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler