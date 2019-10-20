Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Staying mild, patchy overnight/AM fog, Lows 48-50.
MONDAY: AM fog, warming up, partly sunny, then showers well after sunset, Highs 71-74.
TUESDAY: Morning rain showers, then gradually drying up in the afternoon, Highs 60-63.
WEDNESDAY: Staying dry but cooler, sunny, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Slight warm-up under a mainly sunny sky, Highs 64-66.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some showers, Highs 58-61.
SATURDAY: Cooler with remnant rain showers, Highs 57-59.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix, Highs 61-63.

