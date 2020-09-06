Partly cloudy and nice on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, Lows 61-63.
MONDAY: Mainly dry with sun, late-day isolated shower and rumble of thunder, Highs around 85.
TUESDAY: Warming up, partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm and a little humid, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, humid, chance for PM showers and storms, Highs 85-87.
FRIDAY: Not as warm, a few afternoon showers, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers may linger, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Few clouds with some sunshine, Highs 75-77.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler