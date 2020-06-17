Partly cloudy and nice on Wednesday

TODAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs around 80.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with PM showers and storms likely, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and warm, Highs around 85.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 85-87.
MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

