Partly cloudy and nice on Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with PM showers and storms likely, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 81-83.

SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and warm, Highs around 85.

SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 85-87.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler