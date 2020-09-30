Partly cloudy and windy for the last day of September

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Today is the last day in September 2020. Time is flying now. Weather wise, we will start the day with some cloud coverage overhead, but we will see more of the sun today compared to the overcast skies we saw yesterday. It will not feel as gray either because more abundant sunshine is expected as we traverse into the afternoon. We will warm up slightly with an expected high around 63-65. Winds will be noticeable today from the SW around 10-15mph and there could be some gusts that approach 30mph. As we wain into the evening, there could be a stray shower or two that makes its way into the Ohio Valley.

THURSDAY (October): October will kickoff with mostly sunny skies and a nice looking day. It will once again be cool outside with expected highs near 64-66. It will be a good day to be outdoors and get any Fall decorations setup.

FRIDAY: The second day of October is setting up nicely with patchy cloud coverage in through the Ohio Valley. It will remain cooler and Fall-like in the Ohio Valley with highs around 58-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. Time to swipe out all the summer clothes for those flannels and sweatshirts! There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 60-62.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through mostly cloudy skies. The weekend will remain dry until Sunday evening when a chance for some rain showers return to the forecast. It will be cooler with highs near 63-65.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting to inch closer to average. Highs will be around 65-67.

TUESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies and again, another good looking day for the Ohio Valley. Expected highs around 67-69.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey