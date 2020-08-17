Partly cloudy skies and a good kickoff weather wise for the work-week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Some patchy fog is expected if you traveling about this morning. As we head throughout the day, partly cloudy skies and seasonal weather continues through the Ohio Valley. It will feel comfortable with lower dew points as well as seasonal temperatures. As we progress into the afternoon and early evening, there is a chance for a stray shower mainly to the southwest. Highs around 80-82.

TUESDAY: High pressure looks to dominate the region, dropping all threat for rain. Our temperatures will remain seasonal. Highs around 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected. The comfortable air-mass will continue on. Highs around 80-82.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will start to heat up as we near the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 85-87.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected but a warm-up in temperatures will be seen and felt. Mugginess will be returning as will high heat. There is a chance for afternoon showers. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds across the Ohio Valley. Small chance for some afternoon rain showers. Highs around 83-85.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds off and on. Threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey