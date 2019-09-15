Partly cloudy skies on a mild Sunday night

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm, showers by late evening, Highs 85-87.TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, Lows near 68.SATURDAY: Stray leftover AM shower then some clearing, Highs 79-82.SUNDAY: Lovely day with sunshine and fully dry, Highs 82-84.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and slightly warmer, Highs 83-85.TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, mainly dry and warm, Highs 80-82.WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm, Highs 80-82.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny again and still dry, Highs 80-82.