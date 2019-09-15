Partly cloudy skies on a mild Sunday night

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild, Lows 61-64.
MONDAY: Chance for showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 81-83.
TUESDAY: Becoming drier and clear, a little cooler, Highs 77-80.
WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine and quiet conditions, Highs 79-81.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and staying calm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 81-84.
SATURDAY: Few clouds but still a lot of sunshine, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: Warming up, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

