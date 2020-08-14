Partly cloudy skies today with a stray P.M. shower or storm possible

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger off and on throughout the day across the Ohio Valley. Some times the clouds will dominate, others sunshine will reign supreme. Radar indicates we will be dry but I think there is a chance for some afternoon and evening pop up showers and storms, at least enough to mention. I do expect much if not all of the area to remain dry today. Heat and mugginess will continue. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: A new air-mass is expected to swing through the Ohio Valley on Saturday, dropping our temperatures closer to average and will bring some much needed rain to the gardens and grasses. The threat for rain looks to be in the morning and afternoon. There will be periods of sun among the rain drops. Showers are likely but a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Highs around 79-81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected for the ladder half of the weekend. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm for the afternoon. The mugginess should go away Saturday night. Highs around 78-80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonal weather returns to the Ohio Valley. It will feel comfortable with lower dew points. Highs around 80-82.

TUESDAY: High pressure looks to dominate the region, dropping all threat for rain. Our temperatures will remain seasonal. Highs around 77-79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: The dry and comfortable weather will continue. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey