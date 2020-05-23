https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Partly cloudy, staying warm and fairly humid Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and fairly humid, Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: AM patchy fog, early AM light showers possible, partly sunny, isolated PM storm possible, Highs 82-84.
MONDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds, stray afternoon thunderstorms possible, Highs near 85.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, should remain dry, Highs 86-88.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 85-87.
THURSDAY: PM showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, maybe a storm or two, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

