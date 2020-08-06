Partly cloudy to start, but clouds will build later on

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: High pressure will continue to hover over the Ohio Valley, bringing for another seasonable and comfortable day. The day will start rather nice with cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon, clouds are expected to build into the area but there is no threat for rain today. High temperatures around 81-83.

FRIDAY: This nice stretch of weather is expected to continue on as we head into the weekend. A small talking point, there is a upper level disturbance that could pop of some showers into the region later Friday afternoon and evening. I expect the ridges to receive more rainfall but a stray shower is possible but not likely in our area. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will start to increase as we begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Mugginess will be around making it feel a sticky outside. Highs around 85-87.

SUNDAY: Another above average temperature day expected with again mostly sunny skies. Highs around 87-89.

MONDAY: The typical summer weather is expected for the beginning of the next work week. I anticipate the start off the day to be nice but as we head into the afternoon, a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 89-91.

TUESDAY: Same setup as Tuesday, nice start, threat for P.M. showers and storms. Highs around 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Waking up on Wednesday and knowing it is the midpoint to the next work week already should be good. Weather wise, there is a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 86-88.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey