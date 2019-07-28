Partly cloudy, warm, and humid on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Clouds increase to a slightly humid night, Lows 67-69.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, some areas may see an isolated storm, Highs 86-89.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, then widespread PM thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler, mostly cloudy, a few showers remain, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds and a little warmer, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Plentiful sunshine and nice end to week, Highs 84-86.
SATURDAY: Warmer, staying dry and sunny, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Calm conditions outlast the weekend, Highs 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler