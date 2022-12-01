7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few lingering clouds were present for this morning, but those fully cleared out this afternoon into a sun-filled stunner of a day! It wasn’t after a chilly start though, temperatures started off in the mid-20s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper teens. We have not seen much of a rebound, even with the thermal energy provided by the sun. We maxed out in the upper 30s today. Winds started to die down this afternoon thanks to high pressure moving back in. A few pockets of high clouds are possible this evening, but the trend will be mainly clear. Tonight, a few passing clouds will not obstruct the sky much. Overnight lows will return back to the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the south around 5 mph, meaning the wind chill should not be much of a factor tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for the region as we end the week. Temperatures will increase and range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region through the afternoon hours of Saturday, meaning clouds will start to increase overhead towards the evening hours. Temperatures into early Saturday morning will be rising temperatures into the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: An upper-level disturbance will likely bring rain showers scattered across the board for the day on Saturday. The best chance for rain will be morning/afternoon. Sky coverage will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to low 50s. Temps will start to drop as we head into the evening hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times blowing from the southwest with gusts of 35/40 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the lower 40s or upper 30s. A stray shower or two is possible, but not anything widespread. It will feel more winter-like.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for spotty rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with another dose of possible precip. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds overhead with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s or low 40s. There is a chance for a stray shower.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be around the 40 degree mark.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey